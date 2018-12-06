‘The Elder Scrolls: Blades’ Delayed Until 2019

Mobile games are continuing to grow in popularity with more and more developers taking their franchises and putting them in the player’s palm. That’s exactly what Bethesda is doing with their The Elder Scrolls: Blades game, though unfortunately it’s coming a little later than expected.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades will release in Early 2019 for iOS and Android devices. We are incredibly excited for you to play Blades and you can still sign up for Early Access at //t.co/uuFPob6YWJ. — The Elder Scrolls (@ElderScrolls) November 29, 2018

When the latest adventure in Tamriel was first announced back in June during E3, the studio had planned to have Blades out before the end of the year. Other than playable demos at events since then, all news on the mobile game’s front seemed to be halted, which makes the delay a little anticipated. Still, “early 2019” works and we’re already almost into the final month of 2018. Just a little bit longer before players can check out Tamriel once more in a completely different way.

Interested in signing up for Early Access? You can do so right here over on the official The Elder Scrolls: Blades website! For more about the game itself:

QUEST to become your city’s champion through all-new single-player storylines.

CREATE and customize your city, restoring it to greatness.

CONQUER your friends and rivals in epic one-on-one Arena battles.

CREATE any character you want and discover unique weapons, armor and abilities.

EXPLORE the never-ending Abyss with a cutting-edge combat system.

With the rising trend of mobile games and more and more AAA franchises making the leap, what do you think about the state of portal gaming? Do you like the fact that more high-end experiences are making their way onto the mobile platform, or do you think it’s just a waste of resources? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy to tell me your thoughts!

As of right now, The Elder Scrolls: Blades is set for an early 2019 release on Android and iOS devices.