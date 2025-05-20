The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Fans Surprised After Discovering New Content After Years of Playing

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has let fans discover new content after years of playing the Bethesda RPG. The new Oblivion remaster doesn’t offer long-time fans much beyond its technical overhaul other than a couple new quests that dish out new gear, but these new quests are locked behind a purchase Deluxe Edition of the game. Beyond this, it is the same exact game that debuted back in 2006 via the PC and Xbox 360. That said, Oblivion is a game loaded with content, some of which is very easy-to-miss if you don’t explore every nook and cranny. To this end, more than one hardcore Oblivion fan had no idea about the Adventurer, but they have since learned about this part of the game via The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

Taking to Reddit, one Elder Scrolls fan noted they have been playing Oblivion every year since at least 2013, yet it was only recently that they encountered the NPC adventurer for the very first time while playing the remaster. “I’ve been playing this game annually since 2013 and this is the first time I’ve ever encountered an NPC adventurer,” reads the title of the post.

The post is accompanied by a video — which can be seen below — of the player encountering the Adventurer while clearing out a dungeon. Now, it is important to note this is not a brand new discovery. Not at all. This has been widely known since the original game, however, the popularity of the post — it is one of the top posts on the Oblivion Reddit page — reveals that many players had no idea about this NPC. Further, many thought it was just a single character and surprised to learn there is more than one.

“Been playing since 2007 and the only adventurer I’m aware of is the Orc Adventurer that appears in leveled armor in various locations in Cyrodiil, is this a different one,” reads one of the top comments.

“Dude: I was stealthing through a cave, and one shotted him with an arrow in the face. I only saw his silhouette and assumed he was a bandit.” reads another comment.

For those unfamiliar with the lore, the “Adventurers” have been sent to explore by Gortwog in order to find treasure and bring glory to Orsinium. Each will always be two levels lower than players and can be a warrior, a spellsword, or a battlemage.

When players encounter the Adventurer they will find them to be friendly, however, they will loot the location they are in so often it necessary to kill them if you want said loot.

