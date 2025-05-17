The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Fans Warned of Part of Game That Will Break Your Save

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered fans have been warned one part of the Bethesda game will break your save. Just like the original game on PC and Xbox 360, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has plenty of bugs, most of which are harmless, some are even hilarious, but others are more detrimental. Thankfully, there doesn’t appear to be any game-breaking bugs in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, but there is at least one bug that will ruin your save, as fans are finding out the hard way.

More specifically, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered players will want to be wary of a glitch involving reaching level 100 in Alchemy, which allows you to craft potions with a single ingredient. Don’t use a pumpkin to craft any fatigue potions though. Because, thanks to a bug, any and all fatigue potions you craft in the future will be five pounds regardless of what ingredients you use. This is obviously an annoyance to carry forward in your save and requires loading a previous save where this bug isn’t in effect, if you have any.

“When you reach 100 Alchemy and can craft potions with one ingredient do not use a pumpkin to craft any fatigue potions,” reads a Reddit post about the problem. “Every fatigue potion you craft in the future will weigh five pounds regardless of which ingredients you use or how many.”

The good news is there is a fix for this problem, though there is no way of knowing there is because there is no way of stumbling across this fix naturally. That said, you can rename the potion, which will reset the weight and fix the bug.

At the moment of publishing, Bethesda and the developer of the remaster, Virtuous Studios, has not commented on the bug and revealed whether or not a fix is on the way. The pair have been sluggish in their post-launch support of the game so there is a good chance this will be a problem in the game for a while.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is available via PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the Bethesda RPG — including all of the latest Oblivion news, all of the latest Oblivion rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Oblivion deals — click here.