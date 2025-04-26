The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Adds New Surprise for Skyrim Fans

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X features a new surprise for Skyrim fans. It has been nearly 20 years since the release of Oblivion, initially on PC and Xbox 360 only. Suffice to say, many weren’t born yet to play it when it originally came out and many others probably don’t remember much about the RPG even if they played it to death. To this end, it is its successor, Skyrim, that has retained relevance, partially because it is the newest and most modern installment in the series, but also because it has been continuously re-released. Oblivion has not had the same treatment. So, the new remaster, borderline remake of the game released this week by Bethesda and Xbox is the first time many have played the RPG in many years.

To this end, distinguishing between foggy memories and what is new content is not always easy, especially with the level of overhaul the game has received in the pursuit of modernity. The remaster doesn’t have much of the latter, new content, but there is some, which has been added alongside various changes and improvements to the original.

An example of this is that at the edge of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered map players can now see Skyrim’s tallest mountain, The Throat of the World, off in the distance. And for those that don’t remember, this was not in the original.

For those that don’t know, The Elder Scrolls: IV Oblivion is set in Cyrodiil, which borders Skyrim, the setting of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Hence why you can see The Throat of the World at the edge of the Oblivion Remastered map, assuming you can climb high enough.

Not only can Skyrim’s tallest mountain now be seen from the edge of the Oblivion Remastered map, but much of Skyrim’s terrain is actually modeled in the game, it is just not accessible without dev tools.

Of course, the reason this wasn’t in the original game is no doubt because of the technical limitations of mid 2000s games and game development. A lot has changed since 2006 though.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is available via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. In addition to a $50 purchase, it is available via some tiers of Xbox Game Pass.