The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Players Shocked After Discovering Easy-to-Miss Moment

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is out, adding new content to the 10-year-old Bethesda game. How good this content is and whether it warrants jumping back into the Xbox 360 and PS3-era RPG, well, the jury is still out. And while the jury comes to a conclusion on the new Anniversary Edition content, players are discovering new content in the vanilla version of the fame. Of course, given the game’s age, the content isn’t technically new, but it’s new to many of the hardcore players over on the game’s Reddit page.

One of the top posts this week on the game’s Reddit page is a player sharing a moment in the game they never encountered, despite playing the game for years. As you can see below, the moment involves a farmer, his painted cows, and some giants who don’t like farmers with painted cows.

“Never encountered this before despite playing for years,” reads the Reddit post. “If I talk to the farmer he explains he’s sacrificing his painted cow to the giants. I followed him and they killed him and the cow ran off. Anyone else encountered this?

“I have never seen that,” reads one of the top replies to the post. “It’s crazy to me that I’ve put hundreds of hours into this game over the last decade and I still find new things,” added another top reply.

So, how is this possible? How are players who have dumped hundreds of hours into the game still “discovering” content? Well, for one, there’s a metric ton of content in the game, including a good amount that’s easy to miss. However, there are two other contributors as well.

If you frequently fast travel, which many players do, chances are you won’t come across this farmer and his painted cow. Meanwhile, even if you do manage to come across the farmer and his painted cow — which is a random event — you need to make the decision to follow them to the giants, which a lot of players apparently don’t do.

