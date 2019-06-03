The Evil Within 3 Reveal Possibly Teased For E3 2019

It has been nearly two years since Bethesda and Tango Gameworks released The Evil Within 2 for the masses to enjoy and be terrified by. That said, E3 2019 is just a week away, meaning the speculation, rumors, and leaks will be in abundance until the big event. While we know there are going to be some heavy hitters in attendance with the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, Borderlands 3, and more, there is still plenty of goodness that is unknown. If we are to speculate hard enough over a recent tweet, there is a possibility that The Evil Within 3 is going to be announced at this year’s E3.

All it took was one simple tweet from Shinji Mikami, director of the first game in the series and executive producer on its 2017 follow-up. The rough translation provided by Microsoft on Twitter reveals that Mikami says he is headed to E3 next week for a business trip. Now, what exactly could Mikami be discussing with someone at the big convention?

来週はE3出張 — 三上 真司 (@shinji_mikami) June 2, 2019

Well, there are a few possibilities that come to many peoples’ minds. The obvious is The Evil Within 3, mainly because it’s the most recent work of his. However, there is also a chance that it could be in regards to another Dino Crisis entry. Who knows, it could even have something to do with the Resident Evil series. The slope of speculation is certainly a slippery one, so until E3 actually takes place, let’s try to remain calm. If it is indeed The Evil Within 3, we will know soon enough.

For those who haven’t played the latest installment in the series, here’s what The Evil Within 2 has to offer:

“From mastermind Shinji Mikami, The Evil Within 2 is the latest evolution of survival horror. Detective Sebastian Castellanos has lost it all. But when given a chance to save his daughter, he must descend once more into the nightmarish world of STEM. Horrifying threats emerge from every corner as the world twists and warps around him. Will Sebastian face adversity head on with weapons and traps, or sneak through the shadows to survive.”

