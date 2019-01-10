The Fantastic Four Arrive In ‘Marvel Future Fight’

While we’re waiting to see what kind of impact they’ll have in Marvel’s Spider-Man, fans of the Fantastic Four can experience their favorite foursome in another game- Marvel Future Fight!

Following yesterday’s livestream from Marvel headquarters, NetMarble confirmed that the four characters, along with a few other favorites, are now available in the hit mobile release. This lets players skirmish with Mister Fantastic, Human Torch, The Invisible Woman and, of course, Thing.

Doctor Doom is also playable, alongside his champion of Latveria, Victorious. And fans can also mix things up with Crystal and She-Hulk’s latest costumes, which are inspired by the classic Fantastic Four comics.

On top of that, a “new Epic Quest has been added to the game, focusing on Mister Fantastic. Players will receive the Mister Fantastic character as soon as they begin the Epic Quest and will gain strength each time an Epic Quest is completed. Mister Fantastic can be upgraded to Tier-3 and will have access to Ultimate Skills,” the company noted in its press release. “The Unleash Potential feature will also be unlocked for Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, The Thing, Doctor Doom, Victorious, Crystal, She-Hulk, and Moon Girl.”

The trailer featuring the Fantastic Four can be seen above.

In addition, a new Character Rank board is available in the game, along with new Comic Cards and Card Collections, and an improved World Boss Rank board.

“Everyone at Marvel is so excited to see the Fantastic Four, who many consider kicked off the ‘Marvel Age of Comics’ with their debut, added to Marvel Future Fight,” said Marvel Games executive creative director Bill Rosemann. “While they may have awesome powers and go on amazing journeys into the unknown, at their heart the Fantastic Four are a family who may argue and bicker from time to time, but who ultimately stand with each other to protect the world against the universe’s greatest sci-fi threats.”

Marvel Future Fight can be downloaded now for free on iOS and Google Play (Android).

