The Finals Devs Say "Expect Some Updates" on the Game's Must Frustrating Issues

If you've got an issue with The Finals, the new team-based shooter from Embark Studios, chances are good that you'll probably hear some of your top complaints with the game addressed soon. Embark Studios indicated as much this week by reassuring players that some conversations are going on now around the most pressing "pain points" players have been experiencing. Players were also told that updates were on the way, so the instances of cheating and other problems players have been talking about will hopefully be addressed soon.

As has been the case with most communications from Embark Studios concerning The Finals, the latest reassurance for players was shared via the game's official Discord channel this week. Embark Studios didn't mention which issues, specifically, it planned to address in the near future, though it assured players that it's been keeping tabs on some of the more pressing conversations.

The Finals Updates Are on the Way

The latest message from Embark Studios in the "announcements" section of the Discord wasn't explicitly about telling players that more info on top issues was coming, but the reassurance was rather tacked on as a footnote to leave players something to look forward to.

"Also good to note that we've been keeping track of the current conversation around all of the pain points, and the gears are in motion for the coming weeks – expect some updates," Embark Studios said in the Discord. "Thanks for being here with us on this path!"

So, what is it that players are frustrated with in regards to The Finals? What are they hoping to see addressed in "some updates" shared by Embark Studios in the future?

We've already seen instances of players saying that they've been falsely banned as well as talks about aim assist and how much of an advantage it supposedly gives controller users in-game. There's of course the never-ending fight against cheaters with some players calling for region locks to be put in place to cut back on cheating in The Finals.

For the most up-to-date look at what players are disgruntled with in The Finals, you don't need to look much further than the game's subreddit. Right now, there's a pinned post within the subreddit for The Finals that went up just this week where the moderators have a weekly megathread going of some of the most "overused topics." Three of the four topics listed within that post are relevant to this discussion with posts about skill-based matchmaking, cheaters, and region locking are in no way in short supply. As such, players are being asked to air their grievances in that post as opposed to cluttering up the subreddit with separate discussions.

Embark Studios didn't specify which of these topics, if any, will be discussed in the future, but it's likely all or most of them will be addressed in some fashion.