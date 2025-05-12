The First Descendant Season 3 Update Announced With NieR: Automata Content

The First Descendant has revealed what players can expect in its upcoming Season 3 update. One of the biggest additions in this update is a collaboration with NieR: Automata, adding decorations, outfits, and more. While Nexon will not include any NieR: Automata levels or weapons, this is not off the table for a future update. In addition to this, players can expect loads of new content to improve gameplay and provide new ways to enjoy the cooperative looter shooter. Season 3 for The First Descendant does not have an official release date, but Nexon Games has confirmed a Summer release.
The NieR: Automata content coming to The First Descendant will allow players to dress up as A2 and 2B, both with their standard outfit and a damaged version of 2B with no skirt. Additionally, new gameplay mechanics like a Hover Bike will be added. Finally, players can also expect a new battlefield, a Colossus Field Raid, the Lounge, and a new Descendant.
Season 3’s update will also add numerous other features. Players can likely expect balance changes and bug fixes when the official patch notes are released. For now, we have listed everything announced for The First Descendant’s Season 3 update below.
The First Descendant Season 3 Update Notes
Season 3 “Breakthrough” Sneak-Peek
- New Massive Field: Axion Plains
- A brand-new, enormous battlefield once a promising outpost site, now devastated by a Void Storm and overrun by Colossus.
- Faces a new threat from both artificial creatures and mutated beasts, making it more dangerous than ever.
- New Vehicle: Hover Bike
- A new vehicle system designed for high-speed travel across a massive field, giving players a thrilling sense of speed.
- Players can obtain a standard Hover Bike just by logging in during Season 3, and can collect enhanced ‘Accelerated’ and ‘Boosted’ models by exploring the Axion Plains.
- Each Hover Bike can be upgraded, allowing players to traverse the battlefield with dynamic movement using boost and jump abilities.
- New Content: Colossus Field Raid
- Eight-player raid content
- First-ever reveal of the new and overwhelming colossus “Wall Crasher”
- Massive scale designed to match the size of Axion
- Players are able to ride their Hover Bike along the vast field, then engage in combat against the Colossus.
- New Feature: Lounge
- A dedicated social space where players can interact with their Descendants and take a break.
- A personalized space where players can display and interact with their Descendants.
- Players can place their Descendants throughout the space, customize their appearances with skins, and interact with furniture.
- Collectibles like Colotoys can be placed inside, with lounge-exclusive items to be added in the future.
- Designed to deliver a deeper, more immersive experience within the world of The First Descendant beyond just combat.
- Season 3: Breakthrough – Story
- The reappearance of “Karel,” a key character in the story.
- Season 3 story marks a big turning point for the narrative of The First Descendant.
- Focusing on Enzo and Nell’s romance would be one of the highlights of Season 3
- New Descendant: Nell
- Former NPC Nell joins the roster as a playable character with a brand-new look and unique abilities.
- Nell utilizes arche like telekinesis, throwing spheres which form debuffs and also pulls nearby enemies.
- Capable of changing all her gunshots into weak point strikes, making her a perfect fit for aggressive, run-and-gun playstyles.
- Nell will be officially added in the upcoming summer update.
- New Ultimate: Ultimate Luna
- Two new Transcendent Modules are being prepared for the release of Ultimate Luna. One shifts her playstyle to focus on firearms, while the other enhances her rhythm-based abilities and debuffing potential.
- As Season 3 will be divided into multiple episodes, Ultimate Yujin is expected to arrive in Season 3 Episode 2, following Ultimate Luna.
- New Weapon: Sword (Three Types)
- Swords are finally being added to the game and can be equipped in the same weapon slot as firearms, with performance enhanced through specialized modules.
- Players can perform both normal and special attacks with swords. The first type, the “Shadow” Blade, features a charged iaijutsu-style dash attack as its special move.
- The Blade and a new dungeon featuring a boss that utilizes sword mechanics will be introduced in Season 3 – Episode 1.
- Additional sword types, including a two-handed greatsword and a lightsaber-style weapon, will be added in Season 3 – Episode 2.
- First-ever Crossover with NieR: Automata
- The First Descendant’s first official crossover features the fan-favorite NieR: Automata.
- A full trailer will be released soon, following the reveal of key visuals during [today’s panel at PAX East 2025].
- More intellectual property collaborations are also in the works.
- Additional Announcements
- New “Gilded Death Blossom” skin to be released on May 22.
- Announcement of “TFD Fest” for 1st Anniversary in July, featuring: showcase, in-game events, skin design contest and more.