The First Descendant Season 3 Update Announced With NieR: Automata Content

The First Descendant has revealed what players can expect in its upcoming Season 3 update. One of the biggest additions in this update is a collaboration with NieR: Automata, adding decorations, outfits, and more. While Nexon will not include any NieR: Automata levels or weapons, this is not off the table for a future update. In addition to this, players can expect loads of new content to improve gameplay and provide new ways to enjoy the cooperative looter shooter. Season 3 for The First Descendant does not have an official release date, but Nexon Games has confirmed a Summer release.

The NieR: Automata content coming to The First Descendant will allow players to dress up as A2 and 2B, both with their standard outfit and a damaged version of 2B with no skirt. Additionally, new gameplay mechanics like a Hover Bike will be added. Finally, players can also expect a new battlefield, a Colossus Field Raid, the Lounge, and a new Descendant.

Season 3’s update will also add numerous other features. Players can likely expect balance changes and bug fixes when the official patch notes are released. For now, we have listed everything announced for The First Descendant’s Season 3 update below.

Season 3 “Breakthrough” Sneak-Peek