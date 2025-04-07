The First Descendant Update Brings Important Fix

The latest update for The First Descendant is here, and it looks to fix an issue plaguing the game. With the update, players should no longer face the problem where they are returned to the title screen when entering Albion. Considering Albion is the primary hub for The First Descendant, this posed a massive problem as players constantly entered and exited the area, meaning the chances of encountering this bug were pretty high. However, Nexon has resolved this issue thanks to Update 1.062. Now, players can enjoy the game without having to worry about getting ejected for entering Albion.

This update is the latest of many in The First Descendant. While many of the game’s updates are larger and add content, this hotfix is focused on fixing an issue with the game that prevented players from playing.

Fixed an intermittent issue where entering Albion would sometimes cause the game to return to the title screen.

The patch went live on Sunday, April 6th, for all major platforms, including PC, Xbox Series X│S, Xbox One, PS4, and PS5. Downloading the patch should be a quick affair and will allow players to get back to playing The First Descendant without issue.

The previous update for The First Descendant was one of its largest, adding a new character, Serena, and more to the game. Players will likely see more characters added to the game as time goes on thanks to its live service model.