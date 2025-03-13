The First Descendant Adds New Character Serena in Huge Update

The First Descendant has today received an enormous new update which adds the character Serena as the latest playable Descendant. Since bursting onto the scene last year, The First Descendant has gone on to be one of the most popular free-to-play shooters. Developer Nexon hasn’t slowed down with its support for the game over that time and has continued to push out new updates and content at a frequent pace. Now, that support has culminated in Season 2, Episode 2 of The First Descendant and bringing with it some of the largest overhauls yet in 2025.

As mentioned, the biggest addition with this new The First Descendant update is Serena, who becomes the 19th playable character in the game. Along with her arrival, Nexon has brought new story content to TFD dubbed Beyond the Void, which will continue the throughline narrative. While these are the most notable new inclusions, Nexon has also brought a new field and a ton of bug fixes to TFD. So if you haven’t played the game in quite some time and are looking for a reason to hop back in, now is a great day to do so.

To get a broad overview of everything new in Season 2, Episode 2 of The First Descendant, you can find those details below. And for a look at the full patch notes with this new update, they can be viewed right here.

Season 2 Episode 2 – ‘‘Beyond The Void’ New Main Story: Beyond The Void The official continuation of the main story, following the destruction of the Ironheart in the Fortress region. Vulgus General Karel’s century-long scheme is finally revealed, along with a secret weapon designed to shift the tide of war. Descendants encounter ‘Serena,’ an early-generation Descendant sealed within the Sigma Sector, and join forces to confront this secret weapon. This chapter will further deepen the relationships between Descendants and enrich the lore, enhanced by powerful cinematic storytelling.



New Descendant – Serena Serena is one of the early-generation Descendants who had been sealed She awakens as the current Descendants launch their operation in the Sigma Sector. Serena is a firearm-based DPS wielding powerful fire-element skills, striking enemies while soaring through the skies. Skills Passive Skill: Divinity When Serena fires a gun in mid-air, an additional stat bonus is applied. Active Skill #1: Sacred Flame Fires flames forward. Enemies hit by the skill enter the ‘Repentance’ state, and attacking ‘Repentance’ enemies has a chance to restore ammo. When used on allies, grants a ‘Blessing’ buff that provides a healing effect. Active Skill #2: Ascension Significantly reduces gravity, allowing for extended airtime. When firing a gun in mid-air, additional effects are triggered based on the type of ammunition used. Active Skill #3: Soaring When used on the ground, propels the user vertically upward. When used mid-air, moves in the input direction; holding the button extends the travel distance. Deals AoE damage while moving, but is primarily used for aerial evasion and firearm reloading. Active Skill #4: Redemption When used on the ground, removes debuffs from allies and the user while granting damage reduction, HP recovery, and stamina restoration buffs. When used in mid-air, enhances firearm performance.

New Field – Sigma Sector Two new matchmaking-supported fields: “Broken Boundary” and “Isolated Desert.” These fields are divided into Normal and High-Risk difficulties based on storm level, providing a challenge that ignites players’ competitive spirit. Normal Difficulty: Slightly more challenging than Hard Infiltration Operations at 100% difficulty. High-Risk Difficulty: Slightly more challenging than Infiltration Operations at 400% difficulty, accessible upon reaching Mastery Rank 15 New monsters, including the Immortality Obliviant, the Obliviant Commander and Karel’s First Descendant will also be introduced to enhance the combat experience.



New Void Abyss Intercept Battle Colossus – Tormentor Uses electric-based attacks and is vulnerable to poison. Enters ‘Void Reflux Mode,’ summoning ‘Thunderstorm’ that moves across the map.



New Growth System – Arche Tuning System Arche Tuning System does not define the Descendant’s personality; rather, it is a progression system designed to refine and optimize builds. Arche Tuning EXP can be obtained from Infiltration Operations at 400% difficulty, Void Vessel Hard Difficulty, Void Erosion Purge, Sigma Sector. Will be added to Special Operations in future updates. Obtainable upon completing the “Beyond the Void” main quest. Can level up Unique Arche Factor Level to 40 using exclusive EXP



Other Updates New Fellow – Vespers Hunting Dog (Retriever) Equipped with default auto-loot and auto-dismantle functions, along with ammo replenishment. The existing Fellow ‘Hagios Sheepdog’ will also receive an automatic health recovery function. New Weapon – Malevolent, Ancient Knight, A-Tams, Truly Deadly Arson Photo-mode: Initially updated with basic features, with filter and sticker functions to be added during Episode 2. Customizing Updates – Preset (Save Settings Feature), Eyebrow and Beard Dye Options New Products: Serena Skin Hailey, Gley Premium Skins Sharen’s Evolving Skin

