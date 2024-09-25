The Forever Winter Gets First Update After Already Hitting 12K Steam Players

The Forever Winter just launched on Steam and the Epic Games Store this week, and if it wasn't on your radar before, you may want to consider keeping an eye on it. Since its release on Tuesday, the survival-horror shooter has already amassed over 12,000 concurrent players on Steam alone despite the game only being available in early access. What's more, it's also already gotten its first hotfix complete with a set of patch notes to address some of the issues The Forever Winter players have been voicing concerns about during the first day of play.

To be fair to those considering The Forever Winter, reviews are currently "Mixed" for the game on Steam. It's the first game from developer Fun Dog Studios, a group composed of developers who previously worked on games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Doom Eternal, The Witcher 3, and more, and it seems like some players are having some trouble running it on even beefy machines. Many of the reviews -- even those critical of the game -- praise the concept overall, however, and just want to see the issues resolved so that they can enjoy it.

For those still on the fence about The Forever Winter, you can check out a trailer for the game below alongside an overview of the scavenger missions you'll embark on while dodging giant death machines.

"The Forever Winter is a co-op tactical survival horror shooter where you and your squad must loot the dead to survive under the shadow of terrifying and gargantuan war machines locked in a never-ending conflict," Fun Dog Studios said about The Forever Winter.

And for those who've already committed to The Forever Winter and may have encountered some issues or just want to keep up with where the game's headed, you can check out the patch notes for the game's first update below which were shared via Steam. Fun Dog Studios said in the hotfix announcement that it's plan is to start "posting constant updates" about what it's working on.

The Forever Winter Patch Notes

Network:

Crashes and Soft-Lock Fixes:

Multiple fixes to address network connection failures blocking use of "quick match" and preventing successfully joining a game via friend invite

Addressed a random crash when entering Elephant Mausoleum

Clicking on quests in the HUD / on the options screen should no longer crash the game

Addressed some locations in Scrapyard where the player could get stuck if they vaulted in some specific areas

Related to Gamma Option Not Working:

Scalability settings properly use / apply hardware benchmark function calls

Gamma setting should now work

AI Tuning/Adjustments: