The Game Awards 2024: Every Trailer and Game Announced

The Game Awards is returning once more this year for another round of awards to give out and, perhaps more importantly for all those tuning into the show, new trailers, games, and reveals for everyone to enjoy. The show usually lasts quite awhile in order to get through all of the awards, speeches, and reveals, so we’re going to be watching it for quite some time tonight, and you will be as well if you plan on sitting through the whole show.

Fortunately for those who may not want to tune in to threeish hours of The Game Awards, we’ll be keeping track of everything that’s going to be revealed right here in this updating story. We know of certain games like Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country that’ll be present during the event, but the majority of the announcements remain a secret.

To make sure you don’t miss anything, keep track of everything revealed during The Game Awards below as trailers and games are announced:

Ninja Gaiden Ragebound

The first reveal of The Game Awards was a game from Dotemu and Koei Tecmo called Ninja Gaiden Ragebound. The Ninja Gaiden series is one that needs little introduction, though no release date was announced for this game just yet.

One Move Away

Pitched as a new cozy game, One Move Away was the second game revealed during The Game Awards.

Slay the Spire 2

Slay the Spire game was the card game/roguelike hybrid that attracted even those who didn’t typically like card games, so it garnered quite the following. It should be little surprise then that Slay the Spire 2 is perhaps the biggest reveal from The Game Awards thus far, but it definitely won’t be the last.

Dave the Diver: In the Jungle DLC

The beloved Dave the Diver game is getting another new DLC called “In the Jungle.” A trailer for the DLC dropped during The Game Awards, and the DLC itself will be out in late 2025.

Thick as Thieves

From Warren Spector comes Thick as Thieves, a new stealth game that doesn’t yet have a release date but is able to be wishlisted now.

Shadow Labyrinth

A wild new take on Pac-Man, Shadow Labyrinth is releasing in 2025. If you’ve seen the Pac-Man episode from the new Prime Video show Secret Level, it’s clear that episode and Shadow Labyrinth are working in tandem with one another.

Steel Paws

From Yu Suzuki comes Steel Paws, a new mobile game. Instead of coming to the usual App Store and Google Play platforms, this one is going straight to Netflix as an exclusive.

Stalcraft Operations

Not to be confused with the Starcraft series, another new game revealed tonight during The Game Awards was Stalcraft Operations.

Solasta 2

Solasta 2 was another surprise revealed during The Game Awards, a sequel to the first game from Tactical Adventures. It does not yet have a release date.

Kyora

Kyora doesn’t yet have a release date, but it’s able to be wishlisted now on Steam.

Rematch

From the creators of Sifu comes Rematch, a new soccer game coming out in 2025.

This story is developing…