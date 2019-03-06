Save 32% on a Book With Exploded Views of Your Favorite Game Consoles

In the book The Game Console: A Photographic History from Atari to Xbox, Author Evan Amos takes you on a tour through the history of video game hardware via a gorgeous series of photos that highlight the interior components of 86 consoles, alongside specs and a brief history. As you can see from the PlayStation (PS1) example pictured above, there’s something very satisfying about it.

At the time of writing, The Game Console: A Photographic History from Atari to Xbox is available in hardcover on Amazon for only $16.96, which is 32% off the list price and just a shade off an all-time low. If you’re a gamer with a coffee table, this book should be on it.

The official description reads:

“The Game Console is a tour through the evolution of video game hardware, with gorgeous full-color photos of 86 consoles. You’ll start your journey with legendary consoles like the Magnavox Odyssey, Atari 2600, Nintendo Entertainment System, and the Commodore 64. The visual nostalgia trip continues with systems from the 1990s and 2000s, and ends on modern consoles like the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Wii U.”

“Throughout the book, you’ll also discover many consoles you never knew existed, and even find a rare peek at the hardware inside several of history’s most iconic video game systems.”

On a related note, the PlayStation Classic went on sale for $39.99 (a whopping 60% off list) in February for a 48 hour period. If you missed it, your second chance is happening right now.

At the time of writing, the PlayStation Classic deal is available right here at Walmart with free 2-day shipping. Despite the console’s shortcomings, it is definitely worth considering at this price. A quick search on the Internet will illustrate that the console is super easy to hack for adding new games, so you might be able to get a lot of bang for your buck. It’s even cheaper than going the Raspberry Pi route at this point, and you’ll get a cool PlayStation case to boot. Just keep in mind that there’s no telling how long the deal will last this time around – it could end at any moment.

The standard list of games included on the PlayStation Classic are as follows:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Metal Gear Solid

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

R4 Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms​

