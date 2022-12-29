The Last Guardian Creator Teases New Game Reveal

Fumito Ueda, the creator of The Last Guardian and other acclaimed works like Shadow of the Colossus, has given fans hope for a new game reveal going into the new year. Ueda spoke recently on behalf of his studio, GenDesign, in an interview discussing ambitions for 2023. He said that he hopes that the studio will be able to reveal its new game next year and thanks followers for their ongoing support, though there's no guarantee from his comments that the game will actually be fully unveiled in 2023.

Ueda spoke to Famitsu and shared a message (translated by Gematsu) about his hopes for 2023. It was a noncommittal message, but it's at least something for Ueda's fans to hold onto.

"All of genDesign is working hard to be able to finally announce something, so please give us your support," he said.

This new game, whatever it may be, has been talked about and teased more than once in the past, but GenDesign hasn't yet said what it'll be. One would assume that it'd be of a similar style Ueda's last games shared, and in a January 2021 teaser that showed off what's presumed to be some artwork for the new game, it was seen that the game will at least be similar as far as the visual direction goes.

Whatever this game will be, we know that it'll be funded in part by Epic Games, so it's likely that it'll end up on the Epic Games Store. Epic Games announced back in 2020 that it'd entered into an agreement with GenDesign as part of the new Epic Games Publishing initiative.

"gen DESIGN, Remedy, and Playdead are among the most innovative and talented studios in the industry, with strong visions for their next games," head of Epic Games Publishing Hector Sanchez said back when the announcement was made. "They will have full creative control, while Epic will provide a solid foundation of project funding and services."