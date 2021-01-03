Shadow of the Colossus, The Last Guardian Developer Teases Next Game

✖

GenDesign, the studio which is made up of developers that have previously worked on hit games such as Ico, Shadow of the Colossus, and most recently The Last Guardian, has started showing off what it is working on next. While there is very little to see of this mystery project so far, a new image of the game has recently been let loose.

Over on the official GenDesign website, the studio updated the front page of the site to feature a new greeting that wishes fans well in 2021. The web page itself, however, also features an image that showcases four of the games that the studio has worked on. The three aforementioned titles in Ico, Shadow of the Colossus, and The Last Guardian were featured in the picture, with the fourth game that is being shown clearly being the studio’s latest project.

As for what we can make out from this image of the new mystery game, well, there’s not a lot to see. In terms of its aesthetic, it very much looks to be in line with what GenDesign has worked on in the past and features a bright color palette. We can also see a character that looks to be wearing a poncho of some sort standing next to what might be a boulder. Water and grass also surrounds this character.

Even though GenDesign hasn’t formally revealed what this new title will be just yet, there are some key details about it that we do know of. Work on the project is said to have begun as early as 2018. Last year, it was also announced that Epic Games would be funding the game’s development. GenDesign retains complete control and ownership of the IP itself while the profits are split 50/50 between the two parties.

It’s unknown just when GenDesign’s latest game might arrive, but based on this agreement with Epic, it should be coming to a variety of platforms. Despite having previously released all of its games for PlayStation platforms only, it now sounds like Xbox and PC players will be able to get in the action moving forward.

Hopefully, this initial tease from GenDesign to start the year means that the studio is looking to share more about the game in 2021. If that does end up transpiring, we’ll obviously let you know here on ComicBook.com.

[H/T Twisted Voxel]