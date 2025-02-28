The Last of Us Fans Divided Over News About Cancelled Game

Fans of The Last of Us are divided over the latest new about a cancelled game. It has been five calendar years since Naughty Dog and PlayStation released The Last of Us Part 2, the sequel to 2013’s The Last of Us. And with no official word of The Last of Us 3, fans are wondering what’s next for the series. At one point, what was supposed to be next was a Last of Us multiplayer game, but it was cancelled at the end of 2023.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fast forward, a former PlayStation executive recently said the game was not cancelled due to a lack of quality or an out of control budget, like some rumors have suggested. In fact, the game was apparently “great” based on internal testing. Rather, it was cancelled because Naughty Dog was unable to work on it and create a new IP at the same time, and thus one or the other had to be chosen, with PlayStation and Naughty Dog choosing to prioritize the new IP. And this new IP ended up being revealed back in December. It is called Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, and judging by the reaction to the game, it may have been the wrong choice.

Piggybacking on these new comments from the aforementioned PlayStation executive, Shuhei Yoshida, many Last of Us fans over on the Last of Us Reddit page are divided by the new information. Some are content with Last of Us Online dying for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, while others are “heartbroken.”

“Factions was the best multiplayer experience I’ve had in my adult life. I was heartbroken to see it not return,” writes on Reddit user. “This is such bull**** the multiplayer for the first game was great so they just wasted a bunch of money and time just to end up scraping the whole idea,” adds another comment.

A third comment adds, less unhappy with the news: “Yeah, as much as I mourn the loss of Factions II, I’d rather Naughty Dog stick to single-player if it has to be one or the other.”

Whether choosing Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet over The Last of Us Online was the right choice by PlayStation and Naughty Dog, only time will tell. Indications so far suggest it was perhaps the wrong decision, especially from a company desperate and struggling to crack the live service space.

All of that said, and as always, let us know what you think via the comments section. Meanwhile, for more coverage on The Last of Us — including all of the latest Last of Us news and all of the latest Last of Us rumors and leaks — click here.