The Last of Us Director to Announce New Game This Week

One of the key minds behind Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us is announcing a brand new game later this week. Naughty Dog has become one of the most respected names in the gaming industry, primarily thanks to Uncharted and The Last of Us franchises. Although there were other games prior to that which held their own fair share of acclaim, those two PS3 franchises catapulted Naughty Dog into something far greater. They were system sellers that were showered in critical acclaim and helped usher the industry into a new era of more cinematic storytelling with blockbuster set pieces, sharp writing, and rich characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There were a number of key people that helped get Naughty Dog there, such as Neil Druckmann who climbed the ranks from intern to studio head. Alongside him, Bruce Straley also climbed the ranks of the company before eventually co-directing Uncharted 2: Among Thieves. After that, Druckmann was given the responsibility of creating what would become Naughty Dog’s most defining game and he partnered with Straley to bring it to life. Straley served as game director on The Last of Us and Uncharted 4 with Druckmann, but chose to walk away from the company shortly after the release of Uncharted 4. He was burnt out and wasn’t sure about his future in the games industry.

The Last Of Us Director Bruce Straley’s New Game Will Be Revealed This Week

In 2021, Bruce Straley opened a new studio known as Wildflower Interactive and has been working on a new game since then. Now, it’s time to see what it is. His new game will be revealed at The Game Awards and a small teaser suggests it’s nothing like Uncharted or The Last of Us. It has a more wholesome art style with a warm, vibrant setting, but there may still be danger as some kind of large entity stomps around, shaking the environment.

Thursday, join us for the announcement of the first game from Wildflower Interactive (@playwildflower) at #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/f1lj19ctxX — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 9, 2025

It’s unclear what the game will be, but it seems clear that it’s a brand new IP and not a licensed property. Given Straley was hesitant about continuing to make games, this is pretty exciting. It means he found an idea that pulled him out of that rut and gave him the courage to build a new studio, something that comes with all kinds of unique challenges. We’ll learn more about the game later this week at The Game Awards on December 11th, but we’ll just have to sit tight for now.

What do you think of this new game? Let me know in the comments!