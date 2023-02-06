The Last of Pods: Troy Baker Discusses The Last of Us Episode 4, Casting, Games, and More

Following Episode 4 of The Last of Us, The Last of Pods released its fourth episode discussing the HBO series. ET and ComicBook's recap show offers a special guest interview with week, as Troy Baker sat down with Ash Crossan and Brandon Davis to talk about the TV series, the games, and more. Baker was the original actor who played Joel in The Last of Us Part I and The Last of Us Part II before the popular video game franchise became a hit series on HBO with Pedro Pascal in the live-action version of the role. Baker's resumé as a voice actor runs deep but he'll be adding another credit to his acting work as he is due for an appearance in an upcoming episode of the TV series.

"It's surreal," Baker said of the experience revisiting The Last of Us as it rolls as a TV series. "I had this one moment when we were shooting my episode, and I'm on set in this beautiful, very cold location...I'm by this beautiful river, and it's cold, and I just chuckled, and the person I'm next to goes, "What are you laughing about?" It's a very serious scene we're about to do. I was like, 'If you could go back 12 years to the version of me that walked into that audition on that sound stage, and go, 'Just to let you know, this is going to be the biggest thing you've ever done in your life, and you're going to be standing here on a set of what will be, I think, one of the greatest television shows ever,' I never would've believed it.'"

