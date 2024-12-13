Naughty Dog Turns Off Comments on Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Trailer Following Backlash

Naughty Dog revealed a new PS5 game last night at The Game Awards 2024. And for the first time since 2013, the California-based studio is working on a game that is not Uncharted or The Last of Us. What it revealed was a brand new sci-fi IP called Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. Right now, there is no word of a release date, just a 4:33 minute trailer for PlayStation fans to watch and comb over for every tiny detail. That said, so far the reaction to the game has actually not been that positive. In fact, it has been more negative than positive.

Right now, the announcement trailer for the game has more dislikes than likes on YouTube. This is true of both the trailer on the official PlayStation page and the trailer on the official Naughty Dog page. The difference between the two trailers at the moment though is comments have been disabled on the Naughty Dog version after the comment section quickly became overrun with negative feedback.

It’s unclear what exactly has contributed to such a divisive response. While The Last of Us Part 2 had its critics, Naughty Dog games have been best sellers, critically acclaimed, and award winning for a while. This has been true of The Last of Us Part 2, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and The Last of Us. The only slight smudge on the studio’s recent perfect record is 2017’s Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which did not quite deliver in any of these measurements.

While the comments have since been disabled on the Naughty Dog version of the trailer, they remain up on the PlayStation version. And they aren’t favorable for the game, or at least the most popular ones are not.

“I can’t believe that this is the same studio that brought us the Uncharted series,” reads one of the comments. “The most surprising thing about this trailer is that Sony left the comments on,” adds a second popular comment.

While all the criticism is not focused on the game’s protagonist, it seems to be the focal point of a large portion of the negative feedback, if not a majority of it. Some other criticisms include all the brand placement in the trailer and the writing/tone of parts of the trailer.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is off to a rocky start. For some games, a rocky start is hard to overcome. First impressions are everything. The talent and resources at the disposal of Naughty Dog though means a rocky start is probably not worth looking into too much. This game is going to bare minimum be good and sell well. The question will be whether it will come close to the accolades and sales success the studio has achieved in the past. Naughty Dog is one of the most prestigious studios in the business, and this is no doubt a very, very expensive game to make. The expectations are massive for the new IP, so a rocky start is far from ideal.

At the moment of publishing, neither PlayStation nor Naughty Dog have commented on some of the negative feedback Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet has bene receiving. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.