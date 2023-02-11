The Last of Us Creators Break Down That Huge Character Change

The Last of Us made a pretty big change to the character of Sam in the TV show and the reason has been revealed. In the game of The Last of Us, Joel and Ellie encounter two brothers named Henry and Sam in Pittsburgh. The group from an alliance to get the hell out of the city, but unfortunately, only one-half of this group makes it out alive. However, in the show, things are a bit different. The goal and conclusion remains the same, but Henry and Sam's dynamic is different. Sam is deaf in this game and also has leukemia, something that is new to this title. It's a pretty big change, but one that's essential to this adaptation.

During a new episode of The Last of Us Podcast, The Last of Us showrunner and writer Craig Mazin noted that he wanted to differentiate Sam and Henry from Joel and Ellie since they mirror each other so much. He also noted that the show would be focusing on Sam and Henry before they encounter our protagonists, so it would feel even more repetitive if they communicated in a similar way. Given there's so much talking in the show, they're forced to be quieter and more intimate by speaking with sign language. Mazin also revealed that he was inspired after seeing another show where two deaf characters had to communicate through sign language. Sam was also aged down a bit to give someone who can look up to Ellie.

It's a pretty smart way of changing something for this adaptation. Given we spend so much additional time with Henry and Sam in this show versus the game, it's important to create something unique to their relationship. The parallels are already obvious between the two groups, but now there is something that separates them in a far more distinct way and even begins to rub off on them as Ellie learns a bit of sign language.

What did you think of this change to Sam's character? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.