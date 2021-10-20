The Last of Us Actor Gabriel Luna Says HBO Series Coming “Sooner Than Later”

HBO’s The Last of Us might be one of the most highly-anticipated video game adaptations ever made, but the network has yet to offer a release window beyond “2022.” However, it seems that fans might be able to expect the series sometime earlier in the year, as opposed to later. ComicBook.com’s Adam Barnhardt recently spoke with Gabriel Luna about his role as Ghost Rider in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. Luna is also playing Tommy Miller in The Last of Us adaptation, and provided some interesting details about the show’s release window during the interview.

“Right now, my primary focus is The Last of Us. So excited to complete my work there on season one and then we’re going to have a really fun adventure there. I look forward to everyone having an opportunity to check that out whenever it may come out. I’m not in the scheduling department, but it’d be sooner than later,” Luna told ComicBook.com.

Some video game adaptations have been less faithful than others, but HBO’s The Last of Us seems to closely follow the first PlayStation game. It has already been confirmed that elements cut from the game will make it into the show, but it’s unclear how much. However, with Neil Druckmann co-writing and co-developing the series, it seems like a safe bet it will stay close to the source material. The show also has many fans on-board, including Luna.

“I really enjoy it and had the time to play both of those games and they’re just beautiful, beautiful works of art and to step into it has been really exciting,” said Luna.

While Luna’s comments give us some hope that fans won’t be waiting too much longer, it’s impossible to say for certain. Production on shows can often hit unforeseen delays, and things can change at a moment’s notice. Until HBO gives us a definitive release date, we’ll just have to keep waiting patiently! In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the show right here.

