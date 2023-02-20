The Last Of Us: Major Mistake Spotted in Latest Episode

The latest episode of HBO's The Last of Us appears to have contained a major mistake that was missed during the editing process. In a general sense, HBO shows are no stranger to featuring issues every now and then. Perhaps the most prominent error in HBO history came when an episode of Game of Thrones left a Starbucks cup in plain view. And while the newest installment of The Last of Us doesn't contain anything this egregious, it still contains a pretty obvious flaw that is hard to unsee.

Pointed out by numerous The Last of Us viewers on social media today, Episode 6 of the series, titled "Kin", accidentally left in a shot that features some of the film crew for the show. In an overhead shot that appeared early in the episode, a handful of crew members can be seen standing about on the outskirts of the scene. Clearly, when Episode 6 was edited by those at HBO, these crew members weren't edited out of the scene like they should have been.

You can see the blunder in question for yourself in the tweet attached below:

Brilliant episode. Something you might want to fix and reupload though. You can see the film crew in this shot. pic.twitter.com/GZ9Pp6AknL — Scott T. Jones Guitarist/Composer (@stjguitarist) February 20, 2023

In all likelihood, now that The Last of Us viewers are spotting this issue, HBO will surely look to re-edit this section of the episode and upload a revised version of it on HBO Max soon enough. It's not known how long this might take, or if HBO will even directly acknowledge the error, but it seems likely that this problem will be fixed relatively soon. If HBO does end up commenting on the situation in a formal capacity, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

Did you happen to notice this fault in the latest episode of The Last of Us for yourself? And what have been your thoughts on the show so far? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

--

