The Last of Us: How and When to Watch HBO's New TV Series

It has been a long time coming, but The Last of Us is finally set to make the jump to television today. After first releasing as a video game on PlayStation 3 all the way back in 2013, development on this new TV adaptation of the title kicked off in the early portion of 2020. Since that time, the project, which is helmed by Chronobyl's Craig Mazin and game creator Neil Druckmann, was picked up by HBO. The series eventually ended up casting both Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie respectively, each of whom serve as the show's two leading characters.

If you're reading this article, though, you're surely wondering how, when, and where you might be able to watch The Last of Us for yourself. Luckily, we have those answers.

How can you watch The Last of Us?

The Last of Us is exclusively set to air on HBO. In addition to being able to watch The Last of Us on HBO's own native channel, HBO Max will also host the series as well. Unlike some other streaming platforms, HBO Max will push live new episodes of The Last of Us at the same time they debut everywhere else.

When does The Last of Us premiere?

The first episode of The Last of Us is set to premiere today, January 15th, and will air at 9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT. The show's first season will last nine episodes in total with new episodes arriving each Sunday at the same aforementioned time.

Although most episodes of The Last of Us will last roughly an hour, the show's premiere is going to be a bit longer and will instead last around 90 minutes. Originally, The Last of Us was poised to run for 10 episodes, but this pilot episode of the series ended up being a bit longer than anticipated. As a result, the final episode count was later trimmed down.

If you'd like to learn more about The Last of Us, you can find the show's official description courtesy of HBO down below. You can also read our own review of The Last of Us right here.

"The series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival."