The Last of Us Set Photos Reveal New Look at Bella Ramsey as Ellie

A new batch of fan-taken set photos from The Last of Us have provided a new look at both Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Pedro Pascal as Joel. While we’ve seen plenty of set photos showing Pedro Pascal as Joel, set photos of Bella Ramsey as Ellie have been far harder to come by. However, this week that changed. Unfortunately, the fan-taken photos are far from the clearest, so fans still don’t have a single great look at the character, but they have more than they had before this new batch of photos.

What the photos do seemingly reaffirm is that the show’s Ellie is older than Ellie in the first game, by at least a few years. In fact, Bella Ramsey’s portrayal looks more fitting for The Last of Us Part 2’s older Ellie. As you may know, there’s been some division of Ellie’s casting in particular, and these new photos will do little to assuage these concerns.

Below, you can check out all of the new set photos featuring Bella Ramsey as Ellie and other characters, courtesy of The Last of Us News:

It hasn’t been confirmed, but sources on set — fans — are claiming that filming in Edmonton, Alberta wrapped today. If this is the case, we won’t be getting any more set photos from Edmonton. Right now, it’s unclear what the next filming destination is supposed to be, but there are rumblings it will be in Calgary and that filming will pick back up there possibly as early as this weekend. It remains to be seen if the scenes will allow for fans to watch, but so far the reports from Edmonton suggest the crew has been very friendly and are allowing fans to watch from afar.

As always, we will be sure to keep you updated as the situation develops. In the meantime, for more coverage on the upcoming HBO show — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, all of the latest speculation — click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of Bella Ramsey as Ellie?