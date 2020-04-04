Nathan Drake Actor: “I’m More Excited for The Last of Us Show Than an Uncharted Movie”

Nolan North is one of the biggest names in video game acting. Over the years, he’s had many big roles, but there’s no doubting his most iconic role so far has been playing Nathan Drake, the protagonist of the Uncharted series and one of the mascot characters of the PlayStation brand. Now, if you played Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, you’ll know (spoilers for Uncharted 4 ahead) we may get a new game in the future, but it probably won’t star Nathan Drake. For now, the series is on ice, at least in video game form.

In 2021, the Uncharted movie will allegedly come out, the one starring Tom Holland playing a younger Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg playing Sully. As the voice and actor behind Nathan Drake, you’d assume North would be excited to see a character he help mold and create come to the big screen, but it sounds like he doesn’t have high hopes for the film. During a recent episode of Retro Replay, he revealed he’s more excited for upcoming Last of Us HBO TV series than an Uncharted movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think the fact that they are going to make it [The Last of Us] a series, is way better than making a movie,” said North. “I think it’s astounding. And having the guy [Craig Mazin] who did Chernobyl is the elephant in the room you need to get things done. I think it’s excited. I’m more excited about that, I gotta be honest, than I am an Uncharted movie, because I love Mark Wahlberg, but I don’t see him as Sully. I just don’t see that as Sully.”

North continued, going back with fellow actor Troy Baker (Joel in The Last of Us), noting that an episodic TV series format also serves video game storytelling far greater than movies do. And this is spot on. After all, it’s hard to condense a 15-20 hour experience down to 90 or 120 minutes.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What are you more excited for: the Uncharted movie or The Last of Us HBO series?