The Last of Us Makes An Appearance on Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! has a long history of video game-related questions, often to unintentionally hilarious (or frustrating) results. Last night was a bit of an exception, however, as Naughty Dog‘s The Last of Us was featured in a category on the game show, and was correctly identified by one of the contestants. In the category “World of Video Games,” contestants were shown a clip from The Last of Us Part II, and then asked to identify the game’s predecessor. Contestant Xiaoke correctly identified the beloved PlayStation 4 game, earning herself $2000, and helping her secure her victory for the evening. The episode represented the semi-finals of the show’s current College Championship series.

Xiaoke did identify the game correctly, but the question still managed to stir up some controversy among fans of the game. While asking the question, host Alex Trebek referred to the infected from The Last of Us as “zombies.” Of course, the creatures from the game are not technically zombies, as the cannibalistic creatures have been infected by the Cordyceps fungus, and are actually alive. Despite this difference, fans of the game have long argued whether or not those infected by the fungus can still be lumped in with the classic depiction of zombies. Regardless, Trebek’s wording received some jeers from fans, and even reignited a bit of the debate on social media.

Those looking forward to The Last of Us Part II should know that the clip aired during the broadcast did not feature any new footage from the game. Still, it is always neat to see a game like The Last of Us honored on a show like Jeopardy!, and even the folks at Naughty Dog seemed to be pretty excited about it!

We noticed some familiar faces on tonight’s episode of @Jeopardy… 🤔 Well done, Xiaoke! Thanks so much for featuring The Last of Us as a clue in the semi-finals! pic.twitter.com/BAd4kZbSZe — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 16, 2020

The Last of Us Part II is set to release exclusively on the PlayStation 4. The game has been indefinitely delayed, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans have been a bit disappointed by the news, but the game’s release will likely still happen sooner, rather than later.

