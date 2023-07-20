The Last of Us Part 1 Getting Brutal First-Person Mod

The Last of Us Part 1 is getting a pretty gnarly first-person mod. The Last of Us series is an absurdly violent franchise and that has only become more prevalent with each entry. It leans into a bit of the cliche of humans being the real bad guys in a post-apocalyptic world filled with zombie-like monsters. It also shows the lengths that the characters in that world are willing to go to to survive and protect those around them. The sequel really doubles down on this with violent murders of beloved characters, torture, and so much more to really show how brutal this world is. It pulls zero punches and that upset some fans.

With all of that said, one fan wanted to make things a bit more brutal. There's a new mod from Voyagers Revenge that makes The Last of Us Part 1 a first-person game. The mod isn't done quite yet, so you can't download it, but a new video highlights what it will look like. Some fans criticized the gameplay of Part 1 because it's a bit stiff and the third-person gameplay can be a bit sluggish, so one has to imagine that poses a lot of challenges when trying to make it all first-person. However, it looks pretty slick and like a fun way to play The Last of Us Part 1. It also really showcases and enhances the extreme levels of violence, allowing you to see all of the gore up close.

It's unclear when we can expect this mod to be finished. It still has some work to really polish up the experience. Naughty Dog has really leveled up the gameplay experience for The Last of Us series between games. It remains to be seen what the studio will do when it comes to the multiplayer game and the third installment in the franchise. The studio is known for third-person games, so it's unlikely we can expect an official first-person mode in future Last of Us games, but maybe if the mod is well-received, it could happen.