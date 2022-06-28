The Last of Us Part 1 PS5, DualSense Features Revealed

Following the announcement of The Last of Us Part 1 for the PlayStation 5 by Sony and Naughty Dog, we now know a bit more about this new version of The Last of Us and how it'll differ from the original release when played on the PlayStation 5. Those differences include some of the normal upgrades like enhanced graphics, audio, and controls made possible by the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller, and thanks to the newest listing for the game, we know now what those features entail.

We have Sony's PlayStation Direct listing to thank for those new details. The trailer for the game shared back when it was announced alongside an accompanying blog post referenced some of these features, but not quite as specifically as the new PlayStation Direct listing does. You'll notice, for example, we now see that the DualSense supports haptic feedback for weaponsk rain, and more while the adaptive triggers offer similar tactile feedback while playing.

Those DualSense features and more can be found listed below courtesy of the listing:

The Last of Us Part 1 PlayStation 5 Features

Enhanced visuals: Completely rebuilt using Naughty Dog's latest PS5 engine technology to improve every visual detail.

Fast loading: Loading times are near instant thanks to the PS5 console's SSD.

PS5 The Last of Us Part I protagonist Ellie draws her bow and arrow.

Haptic feedback: The DualSense wireless controller supports haptic feedback for every weapon and environmental effects such as the sensation of falling rain.

Adaptive triggers: Feel dynamic DualSense wireless controller trigger resistance for all The Last of Us iconic weapons, including Joel's revolver and Ellie's bow.

3D Audio: Naughty Dog's newly upgraded audio engine makes use of Tempest 3D AudioTech to deliver richer soundscapes through compatible stereo headphones (analog or USB) or TV speakers.

These PlayStation 5 features shouldn't be terribly surprising to see implemented in The Last of Us Part 1 since some of them have become pretty standard as far as upgrades and enhancements go. The DualSense capabilities including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers are similarly used in many AAA games now, though how they're used differs from game to game.

You can pre-order The Last of Us Part 1 now ahead of its release, though not everyone is keen on paying the asking price.