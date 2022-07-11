Naughty Dog's upcoming PlayStation 5 remake of The Last of Us, which is formally being titled The Last of Us Part 1, has officially gone gold. PlayStation only announced a little over a month ago that it was even working on such a remake in the first place. Now, Naughty Dog itself has confirmed that its work on the project is now wrapped up.

Revealed via social media, Naughty Dog let fans know today that The Last of Us Part 1 has now reached gold status. If you're not familiar with this term, it essentially means that the developers have finished their initial work on the title and will now begin creating physical copies to ship around the globe. This also means that, barring any unforeseen outcomes, The Last of Us Part 1 won't end up getting delayed past its current release date.

Thrilled to announce The Last of Us Part I has gone gold! 🏅✨



Congratulations to the Dogs and our partners @PlayStation who contributed their passion and talent to the growing world of #TheLastofUs! pic.twitter.com/PGd9ezWuZC — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) July 11, 2022

"Thrilled to announce The Last of Us Part 1 has gone gold!" Naughty Dog said on Twitter. "Congratulations to the Dogs and our partners [at] PlayStation who contributed their passion and talent to the growing world of The Last of Us!"

If you didn't already have the date circled on your calendar, The Last of Us Part 1 is set to release on September 2nd and will be coming to PS5. Another version of the game is also poised to come to PC at a later date.

If you'd like to learn more about what this remake will have in store, you can find PlayStation's official description of the game as follows:

"Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters in The Last of Us, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards. In a ravaged civilization, where infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Joel, a weary protagonist, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of a military quarantine zone. However, what starts as a small job soon transforms into a brutal cross-country journey.

Includes the complete The Last of Us single-player story and celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind, which explores the events that changed the lives of Ellie and her best friend Riley forever."