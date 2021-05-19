The Last of Us Part 2 Gets a 60FPS Patch on PS5

✖

The Last of Us Part II still doesn’t have a dedicated PlayStation 5 version, but it did get a patch geared towards the newer console this week that offers an enhanced experience compared to the PlayStation 4’s. Thanks to this latest update, the game will now target 60FPS if players select the option for it to do so within the game’s settings. The Last of Us Part II developer Naughty Dog also teased that this isn’t the last we’ll see of the plans for the game on the PlayStation 5.

A brief trailer was released alongside the announcement to show off more of what players will get out of this update. While the 60FPS setting is the highlight, other features like quicker load times and enhanced resolutions were touted as well.

Play The Last of Us Part II on PS5, now targeting 60fps after today's performance patch for the PS4 version: https://t.co/bMC66IxV5k pic.twitter.com/3RibxONMBr — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 19, 2021

All players have to do to take advantage of the new feature is install the latest update for the game and then head into your game’s settings to enable the mode with the higher framerate.

“Once patch 1.08 for The Last of Us Part II is installed on your PS5, you will find a toggle in the Display options that allows you to choose between a Framerate Target of 30 FPS or 60 FPS,” said Arne Meyer, the director of communications at Naughty Dog. “This allows you to choose your preferred framerate to complement the rest of the enhancements that are part of the PS5 backward compatibility with PS4 games, such as an enhanced resolution, faster load times, and more.”

Even more exciting than being able to play the game at a higher framerate is the prospect of what’s to come in the future from Naughty Dog regarding the PlayStation 5. Meyer teased that the team has been “digging into the PS5 hardware” and its capabilities. It’s worth noting that while the whole post was about The Last of Us Part II, Meyer’s closing didn’t specifically mention the game. Whatever Naughty Dog may have in the works for the PlayStation 5, it’s safe to assume its Last of Us series will be a part of the plans.

“The team has been digging into the PS5 hardware and the possibilities it unlocks since launch last year and we’re excited about what the future holds,” Meyer said. “This patch is just the first step of working on the PS5. We’ll let you know when we’ve got more news to share!”