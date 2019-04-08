‘The Last of Us Part 2’ Weapon Upgrade UI Spotted In New Video

The Last of Us Part II fans are desperate for more information and media on the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, which Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog have been incredibly tight-lipped on. And so they will take whatever breadcrumb they can find at this point, including a tease of the game’s weapon upgrade UI, which was spotted in a recent development video Naughty Dog released for International Woman’s Day 2019. Of course, the purpose of the video is to celebrate the women working at the California-based studio, but some eagle-eyed Last of Us fans used it as an opportunity to religiously comb through the video looking for anything of note. And there wasn’t much, but there was a quick glance at the UI players may come across when upgrading and tweaking their weapons.

As you can see, it’s not much, but beggars can’t be choosers. That said, what’s there looks more robust than what was offered in the game’s predecessor, so hopefully this means there’s a little bit more weapon customization in the sequel.

The Last of Us Part II was announced back in December of 2016, but we haven’t seen or heard much about the game since. There’s been a few trailers and a lengthy gameplay demo at E3, but that’s about it. We don’t know much about the game’s story, or how much Joel is involved, or finer details like game length. That said, we do know that Naughty Dog feels the story will be “epic” and “special.”

“I can’t tell you how satisfying it is to finally be able to say that Ellie and Joel are back for another intense, harrowing, and emotional adventure,” said creative Director Neil Druckmann at the time of reveal. “Like many of you, we have a deep love for the world of The Last of Us and its characters, and while a sequel may have seemed like a foregone conclusion, it wasn’t the case. We knew that it needed to be a story worth telling and, perhaps more importantly, a story worthy of Joel and Ellie. After spending years on different ideas (and almost giving up), we finally uncovered a story that felt special—a story that evolved into an epic journey.”

The Last of Us Part II is in development for PS4, with rumors claiming it could also be a cross-gen release with the PS5. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date or even a release window.

