The Last of Us Part II Actors Show Dedicated Motion Capture Pics

Ever since its initial announcement back at PlayStation Experience in 2016, The Last of Us Part II has been coming along beautifully, with bits and pieces of new gameplay footage showing us just what kind of an earth-shattering experience we’re in for when the sequel finally does arrive for PlayStation 4.

And while we wait to see what the game has to offer in a few weeks at E3, some of the cast behind the forthcoming project have posted a sneak peek at their work on the motion capture side of things. While they don’t necessarily reveal any sort of plot points we can expect from The Last of Us Part II, they do provide a glimpse at the painstaking effort that Naughty Dog is putting into the game.

First up is Ashley Johnson. She’s once again filling the shoes of Ellie for the sequel, but a bit more grown up and determined this time around. In her shot, which you can see over at Imgur (as well as below), you can see her in her mocap suit with a bunch of dots on her face. This led her to comment, “If one more person says to me, ‘You’ve got something on your face,’ they’re getting punched.”

And she’s not the only one. Shannon Woodward, who previously appeared in the first season of HBO’s Westworld series, is also taking part in The Last of Us Part II production, and showed off a motion capture get-up of her own on her Instagram page. (We posted it below as well.) In it, you can see her in her mocap suit, kicking back with a nice book — War On Peace: The End of Diplomacy and the Decline of American Influence — while noting, “Read your gaming pal’s foreign policy book while u make games” and also looping in the author, Ronan Farrow.

Again, the shots don’t really say much about the game, but, once more, they show that motion capture is in full effect, which means Naughty Dog is that much closer to getting this done and putting it on our hands. And that’s the kind of progress we’ll definitely take.

The Last of Us Part II currently doesn’t have a release date, but it’s expected sometime in 2019 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

