‘The Last of Us Part II’ Director Teases Finishing A Very “Heart-Wrenching Scene”

We haven’t heard much from Naughty Dog or Sony Interactive Entertainment on the former’s highly-anticipated PlayStation 4 exclusive, The Last of Us Part II, in awhile, and with PlayStation not attending E3 2019, it’s unclear when exactly we will hear about it.

However, in the meanwhile, the game’s Creative Director, Neil Druckmann, took to Twitter to reveal a scene from work at Naughty Dog’s motion capture studio, the same studio that has produced some of the best motion capture the industry has ever seen.

More specifically, Druckmann tweeted out a shot of Ashley Johnson (who plays Ellie) and Shannon Woodward (who plays Dina, Ellie’s love interest) in full motion capture outfits. According to Druckmann, the shot features in what he describes as “one of the most complicated and heart-wrenching scene we’ve ever worked on.”

Killer shoot this week, including one of the most complicated and heart wrenching scene we’ve ever worked on. Time for some vacation! Happy holidays… more to come next year. 📷: @Grosstastic pic.twitter.com/iQQ4WvIrqe — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) December 22, 2018

If The Last of Us Part II is anything like its predecessor, this will be one of many heart-wrenching and complicated scenes, alongside I’m sure plenty of dark, graphic, and intense scenes as well.

Whatever the case, it appears today was the last day Naughty Dog will be open until next year. Here’s to hoping it comes back with a release date and a brand-new trailer.

Coming off Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and The Last of Us — and pretending Uncharted: The Lost Legacy doesn’t exist — I’m confident The Last of Us Part II will deliver on the emotion factor. There aren’t many games that got me more choked up than Uncharted 4 this gen or The Last of Us last gen.

The Last of Us Part II is in development exclusively for PlayStation 4. At the moment of publishing this, there’s been no word of a release date or even a release window. Many expect the game to hit in 2019, but it’s possible we won’t see this game until 2020. I hope this isn’t the case though, my body can’t wait much longer.

For more news and coverage on The Last of Us Part II, click here. And in case you missed it, there’s a free dynamic PS4 theme for the game now available.

