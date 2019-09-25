The Last of Us Part II on PS4 Will Come on Two Discs

Today, during a brand-new State of Play, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Naughty Dog announced the PS4 release date for The Last of Us Part II. To accompany the game’s release date announcement was a brand-new trailer, which revealed our first look at Joel. Since then, creative director on the game Neil Druckmann has gotten out and boldly claimed the game is Naughty Dog’s most ambitious and longest game in its 35-year history. How big exactly, wasn’t divulged, but apparently the game is so big that it needs two discs. How do we know? Because a Best Buy listing for the game’s special edition notes that the experience will come across two discs.

Now, as you may know, not many games come on two discs these days. In fact, the only recent one I can think of is Red Dead Redemption 2, which is an absolutely massive game. There’s no way The Last of Us Part II is as big as Rockstar Games’ incredibly expensive open-world game. So why is it coming on two discs? Well, nobody seems to know, and for the moment, Sony and Naughty Dog haven’t commented on the matter.

As mentioned above, this is the most ambitious Naughty Dog has even done, which perhaps explains why it’s taking up two discs.

“What we realized pretty early on is that we were putting together Naughty Dog’s most ambitious and longest game in our 35 year history,” said Druckmann of the game over on the PlayStation Blog. “To tell this kind of story the game needed to be massive. Without spoiling too much, at the top of this post you can watch the brand-new trailer that we debuted earlier today on State of Play, which just scratches the surface of what the game has in store.”

The Last of Us Part II is in development for the PS4. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on February 21, 2020, which is a Friday. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated PlayStation 4 sequel, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.