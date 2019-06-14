The Last of Us Part II Release Date Possibly Revealed

Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment haven’t provided a release date or release window for The Last of Us Part II, the former’s highly anticipated PlayStation 4 exclusive. That said, it looks like Ashley Johnson, the voice actress of protagonist Ellie, has revealed the date for them, or more specifically, a release window. According to Johnson, the PS4 title will release in February, which lines up with a previous reliable report about the game that surfaced last month.

During an interview with Critical Role, Johnson is asked about when The Last of Us Part II is coming out. Johnson begins to reply “Uh, I think it’s coming out Feb-” before she either catches herself or is cut off by the host. It’s not clear which thwarts Johnson from finishing her sentence, but whatever it was, it didn’t happen before she mouthed “Feb.” Of course, voice actors don’t always know when games are releasing, however, again, this lines up with a previous report about the game that stated it was releasing in early 2020, likely in February.

For what it’s worth, over on ResetEra, industry insider ZhugeEX confirms this is the current internal release date at Naughty Dog, which suggests it’s not quite final yet. In other words, internally the game could still get pushed back. Beyond the walls of Naughty Dog, Sony hasn’t said a peep about the game’s release date, but when Death Stranding was announced for this fall it more or less confirmed The Last of Us Part II wasn’t coming until 2020. It’s also worth pointing out that this lines up with what I’ve personally heard about the game and its release date.

That all said, this still should be taken with a grain of salt, though the tiniest grain you can find will probably suffice. Still, until Sony announces a date or window, don’t mark anything in your calendar.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for PS4 and may possibly also be planned for the PS5.