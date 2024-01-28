The Last of Us Part 2 Documentary Release Date Announced

The documentary for The Last of Us Part 2 is releasing very soon. The Last of Us Part 2 is one of the most divisive games possibly ever made. The Last of Us Part 1 was released in 2013 to immediate acclaim from virtually everyone who played it, making it one of the most important games in PlayStation's history and resulted in it beating Grand Theft Auto V for Game of the Year. It was such a massive moment in gaming and led to its sequel being one of the most anticipated releases in years. While it still founds tons of success, The Last of Us Part 2 was massively controversial and took years to make.

With all of that said, we are finally getting a documentary that shows how the game came to be. All of those controversial moments will be explained via this documentary and how they came to be. During the development of the game, Naughty Dog hired a team of filmmakers to document the development of The Last of Us Part 2. These people followed the studio's journey from 2016 up until the studio shut down in early 2020 as a result of the COVID pandemic. At this point, the game still had a few months of development left, so they didn't get to document arguably the most important months of the game's development where everything fully comes together and teams are left crunching on the game. However, the documentary will seemingly have some pieces that retroactively talk about these moments and the reception to the game as a whole. Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II will release on February 2nd at 9AM PT/12PM PT on YouTube and for owners of The Last of Us Part II Remastered in-game via a free update. This update will also add new skins for Ellie and Abby.

Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II is coming on February 2!



You'll be able to watch this documentary on YouTube and as part of an upcoming downloadable patch for #TLOU2Remastered. The update also includes additional new skins for Ellie and Abby! pic.twitter.com/kcWG2YVI6l — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) January 25, 2024

The first game had a similar documentary that offered fascinating insight into the development of The Last of Us. If you're interested in watching it, you can find the documentary known as Grounded on PlayStation's YouTube channel. It's an insightful watch if you want to learn more about game development.