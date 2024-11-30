New PS5 Game From Naughty Dog Leaked

The next PS5 game from Naughty Dog — the studio behind The Last of Us and Uncharted, and at one point Jax and Daxter and Crash Bandicoot — has potentially leaked online ahead of its reveal. The studio has not released a new game since 2020, when it released The Last of Us Part II. Since then it has been busy with re-releases, but it has yet to ship a new game. In fact, a new game hasn’t even been announced yet. Despite this, we don’t actually expect the release date of this new project to be far away.

Ahead of the reveal of this mystery game — which could be The Last of Us Part 3, Uncharted 5, or a brand new IP — an interesting bit of intel has leaked online. Over on social media platform X, well known leaker Midori (who now goes by Ryan from the Bronx) reveals the codename for the next Naughty Dog game is “Jordan.”

Revealing how they know this, they note there is an official Slack URL for the project that redirects to an enterprise SSO page for Sony Interactive Entertainment employees.

Concluding, the leaker claims this is indeed for a current project in development and not a cancelled project or a project that has already been released or announced.

“The codename for the next Naughty Dog project is Jordan,” writes the leaker on X. “This is the official Slack URL for the project, which will redirect to an enterprise SSO page for Sony Interactive Entertainment employees, confirming the codename and Slack channel as legitimate. And yes, this is their next (current) project in development. This is not a cancelled project or project that has already been released or announced.”

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the leak. As for the codename, there is likely some significance to it, but right now it is unclear what this significance is.

All of that said, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt. So far, it has not drawn any type of comment from Naughty Dog, PlayStation, or any individual involved with either. We don’t suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. There has been some scuttlebutt, Naughty Dog’s next game will be revealed at The Game Awards on December 12 so we may be seeing this mystery project soon.