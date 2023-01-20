The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Now Streaming on Prime Video

The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated adaptation of the first campaign of Critical Role, a web series starring voice actors who play Dungeons & Dragons campaigns together. The Critical Role cast lends their voices to the animated series with Dungeon Master Matt Mercer voicing many of the show's villains as well as other NPCs. The first season of the show debuted last year, and a little less than a year after its finale, the series is finally back on Prime Video for its second season.

"It's the caressing of Vax's face for me. The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 is now streaming," Prime Video shared on Instagram. You can check out the post below:

What Is Season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina About?

The description for the new season of The Legend of Vox Machina reads as follows: "After saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again—this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave." The Chroma Conclave is a group of four dragons who quickly conquer Tal'Dorei via an alliance of terror. As seen in the season's trailer, Vox Machina will need to collect the Vestiges of Divergence, actual weapons made to kill gods, in order to stand a chance against these new foes.

Cast members for The Legend of Vox Machina include Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O'Brien, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham. The guest cast featured in the second season includes Will Friedle, Billy Boyd, Henry Winkler, Lance Reddick, Cree Summer, Alanna Ubach, Cheech Marin, Troy Baker, Sendhill Ramamurthy, Ralph Innerson, and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn. Returning guest cast includes Stephanie Beatriz, Indira Varma, Gina Torres, Kelly Hu, and Esme Creed-Miles.

Is The Legend of Vox Machina Getting a Season 3?

Prime Video picked up The Legend of Vox Machina for a third season before the second debuted. The news came during The Legend of Vox Machina's New York Comic-Con panel back in October. It's currently unclear if it will be another year before the third season is released.

Are you excited about the return of The Legend of Vox Machina? Tell us in the comments!

You can keep up with our full tabletop game coverage here, and subscribe to The Character Sheet, ComicBook.com's new YouTube channel covering all tabletop RPG news.