The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Has a Pair of Surprising Cameos

The Legend of Vox Machina kicked off its second season last night with a pair of surprising cameos. Amazon Studios has released the first three episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2, continuing the adventures of Vox Machina right where they picked up from last season. Episode 2 of the new season contains a pair of surprising cameos, one that fans of Critical Role will recognize and one that might be recognized by 90s comics fans.

The first cameo comes as the members of Vox Machina view the various temples to the gods in Vasselheim, an ancient city that went untouched by the Chroma Conclave's initial assault on Tal'dorei. When glancing at the temple to the Wildmother, a firbolg with bright pink hair appears for a moment. This is either Caduceus Clay (a member of the Mighty Nein from Critical Role's second campaign) or a relative. You can check out the cameo below:

Additionally, the second episode contains a non-Critical Role cameo as well. The Slayer's Take mercenary guild contains a number of tough-looking warriors, including Garrison and Red Monika from the Joe Madureira comic series Battle Chasers. The duo appear in multiple shots, with Garrison's magic sword even shown at one point.

This Battle Chasers cameo had me cackling at the screen in the theater! #LoVMSpoilers pic.twitter.com/PfmQbLZEFw — Tyler Walpole 💙🌻 Magic Con Philly! (@TylerWalpole) January 20, 2023

The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated adaptation of Critical Role's first Dungeons & Dragons campaign. The second season follows the adventuring group Vox Machina as they fight the Chroma Conclave, a group of ferocious dragons who quickly oppress the bulk of Tal'dorei during a blitz attack. New episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina will be released every Friday for the next three weeks.