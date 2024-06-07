The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3 to Release in October, New Title Sequence Revealed

The Legend of Vox Machina will return this October with a brand new title sequence. Today at IGN Game Fest, Amazon Studio revealed a first look at the new season of The Legend of Vox Machina, an animated re-telling of the first Critical Role campaign. Amazon Studios also announced that the new season will debut on Prime Video on October 3rd. The full title sequence for the show, which features a brand new score, can be seen below.

As teased in the trailer sequence, the new season of The Legend of Vox Machina will feature the titular adventuring group continue their battle against the Chroma Conclave, a group of evil dragons led by Thordak, who was voiced by the late Lance Riddick in the previous season. In the new season, Thordak turns his attention to Vox Machina after their victory over the black dragon Umbrasyl, although the adventurers have grown more powerful during their travels with the collection of several Vestiges of Divergence.

The Legend of Vox Machina has become a major part of the Critical Role empire, with the show introducing many fans to the sprawling Critical Role world, which started off as a home tabletop roleplaying game and has become a major streaming force. Recently, Critical Role launched Beacon, a streaming service that will serve as an additional ad-free home to much of its past and current programming.

In addition to The Legend of Vox Machina, Amazon Studios is also working on an animated version of The Mighty Nein, which is based on Critical Role's second campaign as is set in the same world as The Legend of Vox Machina. No date has been announced for the upcoming Mighty Nein season.

The description of the new season of The Legend of Vox Machina is as follows: "The Chroma Conclave's path of destruction spreads like wildfire while the Cinder King hunts down Vox Machina. Our lovable band of misfits must rise above inner (and outer) demons to try and save their loved ones, Tal'Dorei, and all of Exandria."