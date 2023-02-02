The Legend of Vox Machina Sneak Peek Teases Tense Showdown Between Vax, Vex, and Syldor

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal a new clip from Prime Video's hit series The Legend of Vox Machina, which shows a tense conversation between the members of Vox Machina and Ambassador Syldor, who happens to be the father of Vax and Vex. The scene appears in an upcoming episode of The Legend of Vox Machina that will debut on Prime Video this Friday. In the clip, Vox Machina attempts to bargain with Ambassador Syldor (voiced by legendary actor Troy Baker) of the elven city of Syngorn for aid in retrieving a Vestige of Divergence from the Fey Realm. However, Syldor has doubts about the legendary artifact's existence and also his children, whom he considers to be disappointments. You can check out the full clip below.

The Legend of Vox Machina has enjoyed a strong second season on Prime Video, with the band of adventurers trying to fight back against the Chroma Conclave, a group of powerful chromatic dragons. The group were separated during a fight against Umbrasyl, with half of the party sent to the Fey Realm and the other half remaining in Tal'dorei. A third season has already been announced for The Legend of Vox Machina, which is based on the first Critical Role Dungeons & Dragons campaign.

Amazon Studios also recently announced that it had expanded its relationship with Critical Role, signing an exclusive television and first look movie deal with Critical Role's production company. As part of the new deal, a Mighty Nein animated series is set to begin production and more Critical Role related series are expected. Critical Role is also continuing its weekly Dungeons & Dragons stream, which has now entered its third campaign.

New episodes of The Legend of Vox Machina debut each Friday on Prime Video.