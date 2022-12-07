The Legend of Vox Machina Adds Henry Winkler, Lance Reddick, Cheech Marin As Guest Stars

The Legend of Vox Machina has announced several new guest stars for its upcoming second season. Today, Prime Video announced that Henry Winkler, Lance Reddick and Cheech Marin would all guest star in the next season of The Legend of Vox Machina, with Winkler playing Wilhand Trickfoot, Pike's grandfather. Other guest stars for the second season include Will Friedle, Billy Boyd, Cree Summer, Alanna Ubach, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, Troy Baker, Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ralph Ineson. No details were given about what roles they would play, but Friedle and McGlynn will most likely reprise their roles of Kashaw Vesh and Zahra Hydris from the original Critical Role campaign. McGlynn also serves as the voice director for the series. Variety was the first to report the news.

The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated adaptation of Critical Role's first Dungeons & Dragons campaign. The first season followed the group's rise from motley adventurers to established heroes of the realm, with the bulk of the season following the show's Briarwood arc, which helped to establish Critical Role as a top-tier streaming show. Since then, Critical Role has grown from a weekly Geek & Sundry show to a small media empire, with a top-earning Twitch channel, multiple comics and books, and tons of merchandise.

Of course, Critical Role has deep ties to animation, as all of the show's core cast are established voice actors with deep roots in the animation industry. Almost all of the cast continue to be active in video games and animation.

Season two of The Legend of Vox Machina will debut on Prime Video in January 2023.

