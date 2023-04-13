The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Reveals First Look at Ganondorf

The third and final trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom went live this week and revealed a first look at the Breath of the Wild sequel's version of Ganondorf, the recurring antagonist from the Zelda series who's looking better than ever before in some new artwork shared alongside his reveal. The trailer also showed a reunion of a number of characters featured in Breath of the Wild as they unite in this new game to take on Ganondorf. The game itself is scheduled to release on May 12th, so it won't be long now before players are able to take on Ganondorf himself.

Ganondorf was seen only briefly in the trailer released this week throughout the nearly four minutes of gameplay, but some artwork for the character shared afterwards showed off a much better look at him stylized in the Breath of the Wild aesthetic we've seen Zelda and Link featured in within the first game and now the sequel. You can check out that artwork below courtesy of Nintendo's socials:

"Do not look away. You witness a king’s revival…and the birth of his new world.”



The mighty Demon King, Ganondorf, returns in The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom. pic.twitter.com/NUWEFsOiGB — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) April 13, 2023

Known instead by his other names, Ganon or Calamity Ganon, in Breath of the Wild, Ganondorf was technically in that game, too, though not in this form that's likely more recognizable to players. Breath of the Wild ended with Ganon being defeated by Zelda, though the victory was always meant to be a temporary one with Ganondorf making his return now in Tears of the Kingdom.

Unfortunately, that's all we really have to go off of in terms of this version of Ganondorf featured in the sequel. Zelda fans probably don't need much more to go on now that we've already gotten a trailer he's featured in as well as some standalone artwork, but we'll have to rely on more of the latter and some story details to be shared from now until the game releases since this was the last trailer to be released.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is scheduled to release on May 12th for the Nintendo Switch.