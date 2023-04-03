The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Gets Quality Freebie as Pre-Order Bonus

For those that haven't yet pre-ordered The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, one specific retailer happens to be giving away a high-quality freebie as an extra bonus. When it comes to a major release like Tears of the Kingdom, various storefronts typically end up handing out added items as a way of enticing potential customers to buy the game through their own chain. And while we haven't gained a full view yet of what every store might be handing out to people that pre-purchase Tears of the Kingdom, Best Buy's happens to be quite notable.

Spotted on the official Best Buy website, the electronics retailer recently revealed that it will be giving away a free art print associated with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to those who pre-order the upcoming Switch game. This print happens to feature the same artwork that is seen on the cover of Tears of the Kingdom and also comes with a sleek border that wraps around the image. This art likely isn't very big, but for those that want to display something related to the Breath of the Wild sequel, this print is a nice addition.

It's worth noting that even if you have already pre-ordered Tears of the Kingdom through Best Buy, you might not qualify to receive this free art as the promotion only went live recently. As such, the simple workaround in this instance is to just cancel your current order for Tears of the Kingdom and then pre-purchase the game once again. Although this is a bit annoying, doing so will ensure that you get this extra item for yourself once you pick the upcoming Zelda title up.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally poised to launch in a little over a month on May 12th. When it does arrive, it will be playable exclusively across Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED platforms.

Are you going to look to snag The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at Best Buy to net this pre-order goodie for yourself? Or are you waiting for reviews to drop before you make a purchasing decision? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.