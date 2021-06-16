The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Is Already Up for Pre-Order

(Photo: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch gamers got a new look at The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (working title) yesterday at the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct presentation. We also learned that the game will arrive sometime in 2022 - but you don't have to wait that long to lock down a copy. Pre-orders are live here on Amazon and here at Best Buy now for $59.99.

With Amazon you won't be charged until it ships and it's easy to cancel the order if you change your mind. You'll also get any discounts that occur during the pre-order period automatically. Hopefully, you'll have the opportunity to play the new BotW game on a Nintendo Switch Pro when it does finally arrive.

You can check out all of the latest news on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite right here. A breakdown of the details from the new Nintendo Direct trailer can be found here.

Speaking of new The Legend of Zelda pre-orders, the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda system which was also announced yesterday at Nintendo's E3 2021 Nintendo Direct presentation. Pre-orders are up and running right here at Best Buy and here on Amazon for $49.99 with a release date set for November 12th.

The Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda handheld will include The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and a Zelda-themed interactive digital clock and timer. The packaging even doubles as a display.

