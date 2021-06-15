The Legend of Zelda Is Getting a Special Game & Watch

✖

The day has come for Nintendo to drop all of its 2021 goodies, and the company did not disappoint. Today, the brand went live with its latest Nintendo Direct, and plenty of information was shared about games like Mario Party and Metroid. Of course, The Legend of Zelda got its own segment within the direct, and it was there fans learned the title is getting a Game & Watch of its own.

The announcement was made by Eiji Aonuma as he gave fans a first look at the device. Nintendo is going to release a Game & Watch handheld console for fans of Aonuma's brainchild. As you can imagine, this throwback piece will be a must-have for collectors, and it will come loaded with plenty of content.

This Game & Watch: The Legend of #Zelda system launches 12/11! Includes:

✅ The Legend of Zelda

✅ Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

✅ The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

✅ Vermin (Link Version)

✅ Interactive digital clock + timer pic.twitter.com/eLNq0CDxvz — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) June 15, 2021

According to Nintendo, The Legend of Zelda will come preloaded on this device alongside Zelda II: The Adventure of Link and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. The Game & Watch will also have an interactive digital clock and timer available that is skinned to match Link. And as a final gift, the device will include an original Game & Watch title Vermin that is redone to suit The Legend of Zelda.

At this time, fans do not know when pre-orders for the device will launch, but the Game & Watch will hit stores on December 11 ahead of the holidays. This is not the only Game & Watch re-release done by Nintendo as of late. If you will recall, Mario got his own handheld in November 2020 to celebrate the franchise's 35th anniversary. Now, it is time for The Legend of Zelda to enjoy a similar boon.

Of course, that is not the only goodies coming for the franchise! The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is coming to the Nintendo Switch next month, and The Legend of Zelda: Age of Calamity will debut its DLC this week. Plus, Nintendo did confirm today that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will get its sequel released sometime in 2022.

What do you think of this Game and Watch release? Will you be nabbing the special console? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.