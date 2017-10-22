The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Looks Even More Insane On PC Now

While most players prefer to play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on either Nintendo Switch or the Wii U, there is a third option available – and one that opens up a number of possibilities.

There has been a Wii U emulator available for PC that allows players to not only enjoy Breath of the Wild from the comfort of their device, but also mess around with a number of mods, ranging from Grand Theft Auto to the oddly named “Sanic”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But there’s more to it than that. By putting the emulator on a PC, modders have been able to enjoy the visual splendor that comes with that version of the game. Yes, somehow, it’s managed to look even better than either the Switch or the Wii U versions. And it appears that there’s a way that the game could be sharper than that.

The release of a new Clarity FX pack has managed to give the game PC Ultra settings, and, as a result, we’ve got Breath of the Wild like we’ve never seen it before, with sharper colors, better backgrounds, and a whole lot of beauty to go around. You can check out the video below that compares the original Switch version to the altered PC version, as well as the attached gallery, which features a number of screenshots that are mind-bogglingly beautiful.

With this Clarity FX pack, clarity is improved (well, yeah, it’s in the name), and lighting and colors also show a number of details. On top of that, the 2K resolution really goes a long way into making environments in the distance look better than they ever have, particularly with buildings and trees. Just…wow.

Again, take a good look at the attached gallery (thanks, Clarity FX!) and see just what kind of extremes this game goes to. And while we can’t really condone piracy, if you’ve got a PC, this emulator just might be worth a look. And who knows, maybe Clarity FX can be applied towards other games as well.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available now for Nintendo Switch and Wii U.