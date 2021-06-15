Samus Returns in Metroid Dread, Announced at Nintendo E3 2021

A new 2D Metroid game was officially announced during today's Nintendo Direct at E3. Nintendo announced their first Metroid game in 4 years, titled Metroid Dread. The new game, Metroid Dread, hearkens back to classic Metroid games with side-scrolling action.. Nintendo announced that Metroid Dread would be released on October 8, 2021 for the Nintendo Switch. It's noted that this is a separate project from Metroid Prime 4, which was announced way back in 2017 but was re-started back in 2019. Metroid Dread will be the first Metroid game released for a household console since Metroid: Other M back in 2010. In fact, Metroid Dread was initially shown as "Metroid 5" in the Nintendo Direct.

Metroid fans were hoping that Nintendo would give fans an update about the franchise, which debuted in 1986 but really picked up steam with the release of the popular Metroid Prime trilogy for the GameCube in the early 2000s. The game faltered after the release of Metroid: Other M back in 2010, which was considered a total flop, and has been mostly relegated to spin-offs for the following decade. The last game released for the franchise was Metroid: Samus Returns, a remake of Metroid II for the Nintendo 3DS.

Suit up as Samus Aran in the first new entry of the 2D #Metroid saga in more than 19 years, #MetroidDread, launching 10/8. Continue Samus’ story after Metroid Fusion, exploring a strange new planet alone and hunted by the ominous E.M.M.I. Pre-order: https://t.co/p0Dsf1YiKY pic.twitter.com/gQ40VZbrZT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

The Metroid Dread title has existed as far back as 2005 and a game with that title was supposed to come out sometime in 2006. However, like so many other Metroid titles, Nintendo scrapped the game before its release. It's unclear if this is a revived version of that game or a brand new game with no connection to the original.

Metroid Dread was a popular topic for leakers and Nintendo insiders for months, giving fans hope that Nintendo would finally release a new installment in the popular sci-fi franchise. We received word that Metroid Dread was complete earlier this year and Nintendo was simply waiting for an ideal time to announce the new game.

Nintendo is also supporting Metroid Dread with a two-pack amiibo set featuring Samus and the new robot E.M.M.I. Metroid Dread is available to pre-order here at Best Buy for $59.99.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.