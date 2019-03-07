‘The Legend of Zelda’ Gold Cartridge Mug is Here

The gold cartridge Nintendo released for the original The Legend of Zelda game promised adventure even before you popped it into your NES, and the same can be said for this mug. It makes even the cheapest coffee or tea seem like it was fit for the King of Hyrule.

If you want to begin your daily quests with this gorgeous gilded The Legend of Zelda mug, it can be pre-ordered right here for $17.99 with free shipping slated for June. Pre-order quantities are limited apparently, so reserve one while you can.

Of course, you’ll need to wake up early to get a full day of adventuring in, and that’s where Nintendo’s official The Legend of Zelda alarm clock comes in. As you can see, it’s shaped like a Triforce, which is fun, but the fact that it plays sounds from the legendary 1992 SNES title The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past is what will really prevent you from tossing it across the room. Check out the video below to see it in action:

Yeah – that will get your blood pumping in the a.m.! If you’re ready for every day to be an adventure, you can pre-order The Legend of Zelda Triforce alarm clock right here for $35.99 with free shipping slated for April.

Finally, this cute little battery-powered The Legend of Zelda Potion Jar light is only about six inches tall, but it cycles between red, blue, green, orange, and yellow colors. That means that one bottle can restore health and magic – or even make you invincible for a short period of time. I don’t recall an orange potion though, so there must be some sort of mystery effect that keeps you from getting acid reflux when you drink orange juice or something.

The Legend of Zelda Potion Jar light is officially licensed by Nintendo, and can be pre-ordered here for $32.99 with free shipping slated for June.

